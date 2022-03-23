As Chair of the Committee tasked with managing Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Strategic Partnership Exploration and a practicing physician at MCMC, I’d like to share my perspective on what this process means for our community.
First, MCMC is committed to keeping excellent healthcare accessible and close to home. We have a proud history of serving our region with a wide breadth and depth of healthcare offerings, and this process is simply the next step needed for us to continue that tradition in the future.
A strategic partnership could do several things for MCMC. First and foremost, it would give us access to a larger network of practice management and clinical integration, which is important for a facility of our size. Partnering with another health system can help optimize information flow between organizations and with subspecialty physicians. This is especially crucial in complex cases where multiple physicians and locations of care are involved. The more your local care provider can access information about all the care you’ve received, the better they can coordinate future care and prevent redundancy and excess cost.
A partner could also strengthen our financial position. When we look at building a new hospital and healthcare campus, there’s no question that the financial backing of a larger health system would help us achieve this goal sooner. And the sooner we can provide hospital care in a modern, technologically appointed facility designed for the best patient care possible, the better.
The bottom line is that a strategic partnership provides us the opportunity to serve our patients better.
Our board of trustees is comprised of local leaders, with varied backgrounds in humanitarian organizations, local government and private business. We are fortunate as a community to have a board whose only interest is to make sure this gets done right, and that they are setting MCMC up to serve this community for many years to come.
I’m a local resident, just like you. I’ve raised my family here. I’ve been a patient in (more than one) clinic and at the hospital. My three children were born at MCMC. I am proud to be a representative of this organization, and I look forward to what we will accomplish in the future. I’m not just a board member, or a physician here, I am a user of this health care system.
The vision behind this strategic partnership is really that simple. The MCMC Board of Trustees, and the senior leadership team, and the people who take care of our patients every day are all aligned on that one simple fact: We want to keep great healthcare local and accessible-now and for the long term.
Paul Cardosi, M.D. is a practicing physician at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
