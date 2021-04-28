Programs for Peaceful Living supports an ongoing nationwide effort to declare May 5, 2021, as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. The effort is being led by the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC).
According to the NIWRC website, indigenous women face violence and murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average in some tribal communities. The movement encourages local communities to increase awareness of the issue and work at the tribal, state and federal levels to build better communication and legal framework to create clarity on jurisdictional responsibilities, and improve efforts to find those who are missing.
Together with the National Partners Work Group on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), the groups are organizing a National Week of Action from April 29 - May 5. The week will be full of virtual events and local community action is encouraged, including the opportunity to sign on in support of the Senate and House resolutions to recognize May 5 as the official day of awareness.
Online registration for the week begins with a National Briefing focusing on Advocacy in Action at noon PDT on Thursday, April 29. Followed by a series of other webinar events over the week including: Using International Law to Respond to the MMIW Crisis, N Hanauna Ho’ola (Healing Generations), Spotlight Alaska and the Crisis of MMIWG, and Uplifting the Voices of MMIW Survivor Families. To learn more and find all of the registration links go to www.niwrc.org/mmiwgnatlweek21#.
The week’s activities end with a call for solidarity for “No More Stolen Sisters” and encourages participants to wear red and participate in a self-paced Running for Justice: Remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives virtual run/walk between May 5-9. Registration is open at events.elitefeats.com/justice21 for the independent 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. Participants are encouraged to upload their times and photos. All donations will be divided between three organizations: National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, Native Women’s Society of the Great Plains, and Rising Hearts.
Programs for Peaceful Living serves all Klickitat County residents including indigenous women and their families with domestic violence prevention, sexual assault prevention, and general crime victim services. All services are free and confidential, and referrals are made for those who reside outside of the county.
If you are in crisis, call the 24/7 toll free crisis line: 844-493-1709. For assistance, or more information, call the Goldendale office at 509-773-6100 or the Bingen office at 509-493-2662. If advocates are working out of the office, please leave a message and your call will be returned.
