Oregon Zoo Africa Treetops habitat

A pair of playful red-tailed monkeys are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat.

 Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo welcomed a couple of fluffy new faces to town last week. Red-tailed monkeys Indi and Chichi are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat. Visitors can look for them in the area between rhinos and giraffes.

Red-tailed monkeys are native to central Africa, especially in lowland forests. They have unique facial patterns, which help them recognize each other in large groups. Their furry white cheeks aren’t just for show — they can store as much food in their cheek pouches as they can in their stomachs. Like many primates, these new arrivals are energetic and playful, according to care staff.