Hood River Police Department is reminding county residents of the Oregon state law, which prohibits youth under 16 from legally operating an electric bike.
Hood River City Police is seeing firsthand and hearing from citizens of increased use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) within the community, said a department press release. The top concern is operators of e-bikes who are young and do not understand the rules of the road.
Electric bikes come in all styles and sizes, just like regular bicycles, but are equipped with an electric motor integrated into the frame or wheel. The electric motor cannot exceed 1,000 watts and is designed not to exceed 20 mph.
State of Oregon e-bike laws are as follows:
Speed limit: E-bikes may not exceed 20 mph when being powered by the electric motor. It may exceed 20 mph when powered by human effort.
Minimum age: Operator cannot be under 16 years old.
Helmet requirements: Helmets are not required for e-bike operators.
License and registration: Operating an e-bike does not require a license, insurance or registration.
Where allowed: E-bikes are considered a bicycle by Oregon Vehicle Code. They are allowed on roadways, lanes, or paths that bicycles are permitted to use. E-bikes are not allowed on sidewalks.
“E-bikes can play an important role in transportation within communities,” said the department press release. “The e-bike provides low cost and energy efficient transportation for commuters. The police department encourages parents to review the laws before allowing use of or purchasing an e-bike for their child. For parents who have a child 16 and older, please educate your child on traffic safety for e-bikes.”
