U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will have live, online town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Clackamas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Hood River, Jefferson, Deschutes, Klamath, Lake, Josephine and Polk counties.
The Hood River County event is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at www.facebook.com/events/456411829028757. Oregonians in all listed counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden can do so online at forms.gle/tVCQmYNkuLeWvGzc6.
After the pandemic in March 2020 required Wyden’s town halls to go virtual, he has continued to hold regional and county virtual town halls.
“I very much look forward to resuming the ongoing conversations with Oregonians in communities large and small to hear residents’ priorities with the new Biden administration and Senate in its first weeks with the American Rescue Plan and more,” Wyden said.
