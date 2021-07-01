June 30, 2021, 3:00 p.m.
The Wrentham Market Fire is currently estimated at 10,000 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. The fire is threatening approximately 20 structures.
The southwest flank of the fire saw heavy activity overnight. Weather conditions conducive to fire spread remain a concern through today, including strong westerly winds this afternoon. The fire is mostly burning through wheat and brush and moving towards the Deschutes River.
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. on June 29 on unprotected lands in the Columbia Rural Fire Protection District. It was originally reported around 40 acres and quickly grew to about 150 acres due to strong winds.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 evacuation notices yesterday for homes in the area impacting 70-100 people who live in the evacuation zone. For the most up to date evacuation levels please visit the Sheriff’s Office facebook page.
Local fire crews working alongside ranchers and farmers have played a major role in building strong fire lines and protecting structures and local resources. Crews saved one home overnight. The fire burned one barn.
Initial responding agencies included Columbia Rural Fire Protection, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, Dufur Fire, Tygh Valley Fire, Wamic Fire, Hood River Task Force, Dallesport Fire, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management.
An Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Incident Command Red Team took command of the fire at 8:30 a.m. June 30. This is the first conflagration of the fire season. Task forces from Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties have deployed to the fire. OSFM has also ordered air assets in coordination with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office established a temporary evacuation point on June 29 at The Dalles Middle School. It is currently closed. If you or your family live within the area of the Wrentham Market Fire and need assistance such as a place to stay for the night, please contact the American Red Cross at 1-888-680-1455.
June 30, 2021, 9:52 pm
A new fire started near South Junction area called Rattlesnake Fire and its burning towards Hwy-197 and Jefferson County. This is not part of the S-503 reservation fire. A Level 2 Get Ready evacuation order has been sent for in place for residences near Hwy 197/97 intersection.
