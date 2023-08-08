The Wine & Spirit Archive (WSA) is thrilled to announce the launch of their new course location: Columbia Gorge AVA. This new location will serve the growing Gorge wine community with the internationally-renowned professional certification courses of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

WSET is the global leader in wine education, providing training to beverage professionals in over 70 countries. WSET courses are lauded for their rigor, professionalism and comprehensive global view and are considered the gold standard in wine education.