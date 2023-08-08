The Wine & Spirit Archive (WSA) is thrilled to announce the launch of their new course location: Columbia Gorge AVA. This new location will serve the growing Gorge wine community with the internationally-renowned professional certification courses of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).
WSET is the global leader in wine education, providing training to beverage professionals in over 70 countries. WSET courses are lauded for their rigor, professionalism and comprehensive global view and are considered the gold standard in wine education.
Students who complete these courses will take an in-depth look at the world’s major wine styles, grape varieties, production methods, and regional wine laws. Students will also learn to professionally evaluate wines using the WSET Systematic Approach to Tasting.
The WSA is the Pacific Northwest’s first and most-lauded WSET provider, offering courses throughout Oregon and Washington since 2006.
“For years, Columbia Gorge wine professionals have traveled to obtain these qualifications,” WSA Founder Mimi Martin said. “This year, we are thrilled to finally establish a home for these courses in the Columbia Gorge AVA. We look forward to supporting this exciting wine community with professional training opportunities.”
WSET Level 1 Award in Wine, at Gorges Beer, Cascade Locks. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. $355.
WSET Level 2 Award in Wine, Location TBD. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays, Feb. 26, 2024 – March 18, 2024. $845.
Online Courses are available as well.
Commented