Wild about nature

Beavers and amphibians were the topic of the April 28 Wild About Nature lecture at the White Salmon Grange. The series has concluded for the season.

 Photo courtesy Joan Chantler

On April 28, Alexa Whipple, director of the Methow Beaver Project and helping beavers help us, presented “Watershed and Climate Resilience: The Many Benefits of Living with Beavers” as part of the Wild About Nature series, held the month of April and the first week in May at the White Salmon Grange.

Whipple gave us a rundown on the history of beavers and the challenges they face. They were hunted extensively, and nearly extirpated by the 1850s. Their fur made luxurious top hats.

Wild about nature

Beavers and amphibians were the topic of the April 28 Wild About Nature lecture at the White Salmon Grange. The series has concluded for the season.