Lola Marti, 12, a sixth grader at Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School, White Salmon, earned $5,000 for her classroom after winning first prize in a creative contest highlighting Suicide Prevention Month.
She entered the contest at the suggestion of her art teacher, Patricia Carpenter. The Comprehensive Healthcare contest (www.comphc.org) was open to all students in grades sixth through ninth, encouraging conversations about mental health, according to a press release. The contest invited a creative art or essay that expresses what suicide prevention and mental health mean to them.
Marti’s creative art cover won the grand prize of $5,000 for her classroom, taught by Laura Meyer at Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School.
“This is what I think about when I think about the suicide program,” Marti said when asked how she came up with the art design. She said she was “really happy and surprised” when she learned she’d won.
