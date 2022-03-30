Do you like being involved in the community? Are you passionate about working to make White Salmon “a proud community working together to create and sustain a desirable place to live, work, play and stay?” If so, the White Salmon City Council invites you to submit a letter of intent indicating your willingness to assume a vacant council seat for Position 1 which expires Dec. 31, 2023. Qualifications as stated in RCW 35A.12.030 require that at the time of filing a declaration of candidacy, the person must be a registered voter of the City of White Salmon and a resident of the city for a period of at least one year preceding their appointment.
Letters of interest shall be addressed to the Clerk Treasurer, PO Box 2139, White Salmon, WA 98672 or delivered to City Hall, Attention Clerk Treasurer, 100 N. Main, or sent via email to janb@ci.white-salmon.wa.us. All letters of intent must include the following information to be considered:
A statement that the candidate is a registered voter of the City of White Salmon and has been a resident of the City of White Salmon for at least one year;
A statement that the candidate is willing to serve the remainder of the council position term and actively serve on the City Council;
Name, physical and mailing addresses and phone number(s) (day and evening) and email address all legibly printed;
Candidate signature and date of signing;
Candidates may include an optional separate page listing experience they feel is applicable to the position. Please contact City Hall at 509-493-1133 Extension 205 if you have any questions.
Commented