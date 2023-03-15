Former superintendent Jerry Lewis

Former superintendent Jerry Lewis addresses the White Salmon School District board of directors during a community forum Tuesday, March 7, in the high school gym.

 Chelsea Marr photo

WHITE SALMON — Teachers, parents, and community members met March 7 in the Henkle Middle School gym with White Salmon Valley School District officials, where they expressed concern regarding how a $3.28 million budget shortfall will impact students’ education.

Since the February meeting, when the White Salmon community first learned about the extent of the budget crisis, the district has received funding through a transportation cooperative agreement with Klickitat and Lyle school districts totaling $232,000, which, combined with updated projections for general revenues and expenditures, will prevent the district from depleting the entirity of the reserve funds.