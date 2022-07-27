What's in the night sky August 2022

Saturn's rings in the next few years.

 Contributed graphic
Jim White What's in the Night Sky

August already, our last full month of summer, how did that happen so fast?

If you are ready to view some night skies, August is a great month. Weather is usually clear, and dark skies are starting to come earlier. Plus, we greet Jupiter and Saturn as they move into the evening sky.