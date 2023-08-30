Wellness Hope Ranch

Mike and Ivy Roulette started Hope Ranch in 2009 after moving to Hood River from Long Beach, Calif. For more lifestyle stories, visit issuu.com/thegorgemagazine.

 Kacie McMackin photo

A family’s farm gives comfort through difficult times

HOOD RIVER — Hope Ranch sits just over the crest of Pine Grove. The 22-acre farm belonging to the Roulette family is nestled between farmhouses with a double mountain view. As you pull in and park in their make-shift lot alongside their crisp white lavender shop and climb from the car, you’re likely to feel the cortisol in your system dissipate. The murmur of industrious honeybees and the dusty-floral scent of lavender fills the air.

Wellness Hope Ranch

Ivy Roulette hands a bouquet of lavender to a customer. For more lifestyle stories, visit issuu.com/thegorgemagazine.
Wellness Hope Ranch

To learn more about Hope Ranch and order from the online shop, go to hoperanchlavender.com.