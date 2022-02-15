A free walk-in, weeklong COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to The Dalles starting Monday, Feb. 21 and will continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including the weekend, through Monday, Feb. 28. It will be located at 523 E. Third St., the former Griffith Motors building downtown, across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware.
The free clinic will offer vaccines to everyone ages 5 and up, and will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No ID, insurance or appointment is needed. It will offer pediatric doses as well as first, second, third and booster doses.
Unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of people hospitalized with COVID, and the vast majority of people who are dying of COVID. In late January in Oregon, the rate of COVID in unvaccinated people was more than three times higher than in vaccinated people, and more than six times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
One Community Health, at 1040 Webber St., also offers free, extensive vaccine clinic hours, which are open to the public. Hours are:
• Tuesday 1:20-4 p.m.
• Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon
• Thursday 1:20-4 p.m.
• Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call One Community Health at 541-296-4610 to schedule an appointment or book online at onecommunityhealth.jotform.com/210955660137961.
Every local pharmacy also offers multiple same-day appointments for a free vaccine. Booking is online.
• Fred Meyer: www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-vaccine
• Rite-Aid: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler
• Safeway: www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
• Walgreen’s: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing?vaccineType=covid?ban=R122_covidboosters_header_scheduler
Visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov or www.ncphd.org, or call NCPHD at 541-506-2600.
