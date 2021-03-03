Officials with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office say a Washougal man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing fatality that occurred last week in Goldendale.
Officials said in a press release that Deputy Erik Beasley and Undersheriff Mike Kallio responded to a trespass complaint at about 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the 300 block of DeYoe Cutoff Road in Goldendale. The reporting party told dispatchers that someone was driving on their road, and later reported that there had been a stabbing, according to the press release.
Upon arrival, Beasley detained the possible suspect, identified as Jason Erhardt, 37, of Washougal. Kallio arrived and began performing CPR on the victim, a 39-year-old Goldendale resident whose name is being withheld from press, until medical staff arrived and took over, said the press release.
According to the press release, law enforcement officials proceeded with an investigation, and it was determined that Erhardt was driving by when the reporting party confronted him on the road yelling that he was trespassing by driving on the road. The victim then confronted Erhardt and punched him twice through the side window of Erhardt's vehicle. The victim then pulled Erhardt from the vehicle. Erhardt armed himself as he was coming out of the vehicle with a knife, which he then used to stab the victim once he was out of the vehicle. This ended the confrontation, said the press release.
The victim was later pronounced dead at Klickitat Valley Hospital in Goldendale, the press release announced. Erhardt was arrested at the scene and booked at the Klickitat County Jail on charges of Murder in the Second Degree.
