HOOD RIVER — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Port of Hood River and the Bi-State Working Group hosted legislators from Oregon and Washington and described the urgent need to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and requested support for additional state funding for the new bridge. Over 30 legislators and staff attended and discussed why the Gorge communities strongly support replacing the bridge on an accelerated timeline.

Kevin Greenwood, Executive Director of the Port of Hood River, welcomed attendees to the event. Michael Shannon, Project Director, presented the deficiencies of the existing bridge and why it needs replacing. He shared that the bridge has reached the end of its serviceable life and cannot sufficiently accommodate the community’s needs today or in the future.