Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, left, and Sen. Curtis King.

Washington District 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Sen. Curtis King gave thoughts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, making known what their priorities this season are during a Zoom meeting with constituents.

The legislative session in Washington began Monday, Jan. 9.