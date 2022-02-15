Oregon law requires that all children attending public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities have up-to-date immunization documentation (or have an exemption) to remain in school. This year’s School Exclusion Day is Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“The goal is to make sure children are fully protected against vaccine-preventable diseases and can go to school in a safe and healthy environment,” said a North Central Public Health District press release. “Immunization is a safe way to help protect your family, your school and your community against disease.”
Hood River County Health Department offers immunizations Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; call the front office at 541-386-1115 to confirm nurse availability.
North Central Public Health District typically receives a large number of walk-in clients needing to be immunized the week of school exclusion; clinic hours are Wednesday and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, clients are asked to call 541-506-2600 to set up an appointment.
Parents seeking immunization for their child should contact their primary care provider, their pharmacist (if the child is 11 years of age or older), or HRCHD or NCPHD during walk-in clinic hours. You can also call 211 for information about where to go for immunizations in your area.
Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Oregon Immunization Program website at www.healthoregon.org/imm.
Currently, there is no mandate for school-age children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is an important step to protect your child and the broader school community, said HRCHD. COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older are available at the Hood River County Fairgrounds from through Saturday, Feb. 19 every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; more information is available at hrccovid19.org/events.
Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River: Próxima Fecha límite de Exclusión Escolar
Este año, el Día de Exclusión Escolar para los Estudiantes de Oregon es Miércoles, Febrero 16. Asegúrese de tener a su hijo al día con todas las vacunas para esta fecha para que pueda permanecer en la escuela. Revise aquí para obtener una lista de las vacunas requeridas según la edad.
El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River ofrece vacunas 5 días a la semana: De Lunes a Viernes, 8:30am – 4:30pm. Por favor llame a nuestra oficina principal al 541-386-1115 para confirmar disponibilidad de enfermera. Actualmente, no existe un mandato para que los niños en edad escolar se vacunen contra el COVID-19. Sin embargo, la vacuna Pfizer COVID-19 es un paso importante para proteger a su hijo y a la comunidad escolar en general. Las vacunas COVID-19 para mayores de 5 años están disponibles en el recinto ferial del Condado Hood River desde Miércoles, 9 de Febrero al Sábado, 19 de Febrero todos los día de 11am – 6pm. Más información disponible en hrccovid19.org/events.
