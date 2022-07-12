University of Utah announces spring 2022 dean’s list
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates the following Hood River students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list: Tay Camille Lynne, Trey Jameson Roeseler, Lauren Riley Trumbull, Aidan Matthew Tappert , Emma Christine Norris and Caleb Jackson Trumbull.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
The University of Utah is located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains.
Local students among Linfield graduates
MCMINNVILLE— Linfield University has released its newest list of graduates following the spring 2022 semester. The following local students were among the graduates:
• Courtney Castaneda of Hood River graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education
• Paris Green of The Dalles graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland.
