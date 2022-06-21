United Way of the Columbia Gorge held its annual gala on April 30 after a COVID hiatus “and it was a smashing success,” said Christine Finson, UWCG executive director.
Finson said $205,000 was raised “thanks to the generosity of our local community and the hard-working volunteers that put many hours into the event.
“These funds are distributed throughout the Columbia Gorge to selected non-profits that go through a rigorous application process each year,” Finson said. “This way UWCG is able to adapt our model to fill the ever-changing needs of our community.”
The next UWCG event will be held on July 15 — a live rock concert with Jennifer Batten and Full Steam at Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. Tickets are available on the UWCG website, www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org.
Donations can still be sent to PO Box 2, Hood River, OR 97031.
