“Stream Restoration: The What, Why and How” is the first of three monthly workshops, to be held virtually, from Underwood Conservation District, on Dec. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.
UCD’s Tova Tillinghast will present on this topic, sharing an overview of stream restoration and why it is important.
The presentation will include a brief summary of fish access and recovery in the White Salmon River and Wind River watersheds, while describing various approaches to and reasons for habitat restoration and enhancement work.
Several concepts will be presented about watershed stewardship and how landowners and residents can participate in supporting healthy streams and rivers.
Tillinghast will be joined by Brendan Wells, owner and filmmaker with Mountain Mind Media, as they present and talk about a recent short film that highlights fish habitat enhancement work on the Little Wind River in Skamania County. The event will end with an open question and answer session.
Underwood Conservation District has held a free winter workshop series over the past several years, covering many natural resource topics and sharing valuable information during the “slow” time of year.
As with many things though, this year’s winter workshop series will be held virtually, but the idea is the same, to offer a way for folks to stay connected and learning about important issues, according to Tillinghast.
For those without strong internet or data service, call-in options are available; however, the presentations will include a variety of visual aids, and phone-only participation is not recommended.
Participants must register in advance for the workshops by going to www.ucdwa.org.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
UCD is a locally-governed, non-regulatory agency available to provide information and technical assistance for natural resource conservation and best management. UCD is also holding its annual Native Plant Sale through the winter. Contact them at www.ucdwa.org or 509-493-1936 to learn more.
Up next
Thursday, Jan. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. — “Native Plants for Health & Wellness,” presented by Elaine Harvey, member of the Yakama Tribe and the Rock Creek “Kah-miltpah” Band in eastern Klickitat County.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the Plateau Tribes, their history and connection to the land and water, the native plants of the region and their importance to the plateau.
Harvey has lived in this region her entire life and learned many of the traditional Yakama medicines and food sources from her late grandmother and other family members.
All traditional Yakama foods are considered medicinal foods and bring good health to the people.
Harvey’s traditional knowledge combined with her western knowledge brings about a concern for traditional plants and their resilience with climate change.
As her elders and ancestors have had reverence for the land and the resources, Harvey carries those teachings and concerns for the environment for all future generations.
Thursday, Feb. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. — Emily Stevenson of the Skamania County Noxious Weed Control Program will present “Friend or Foe: Common Weeds of the Columbia River Gorge.”
Participants will receive an overview of common weeds of the area, why they are a problem and what control techniques are most effective.
This will be a valuable opportunity to get questions answered about those pesky weeds you’ve been battling before the new growing season of 2021 springs into action.
