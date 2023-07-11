The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announced two students have been selected to represent the student body as student representatives to the school board.

According to a district press release, The Dalles High School (TDHS) students, Yamari Santillan-Guzman and Kaleb Blaylock, were chosen by a selection committee this June to “serve as crucial liaisons, advocating for student interests, voicing concerns and fostering effective communication between the student body and the board.” Their roles as student representatives will “entail multiple responsibilities aimed at ensuring student voices are heard and addressing their needs and concerns.” Both students were recommended by staff members.