The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) announced two students have been selected to represent the student body as student representatives to the school board.
According to a district press release, The Dalles High School (TDHS) students, Yamari Santillan-Guzman and Kaleb Blaylock, were chosen by a selection committee this June to “serve as crucial liaisons, advocating for student interests, voicing concerns and fostering effective communication between the student body and the board.” Their roles as student representatives will “entail multiple responsibilities aimed at ensuring student voices are heard and addressing their needs and concerns.” Both students were recommended by staff members.
According to the press release, responsibilities of the representatives include facilitating communication between the students and the school board and vice versa, and advocating for student interests by acting as voices for the student body by bringing questions, concerns and triumphs to the school board’s attention.
“This is the first time the district has had this type of student position on its board, and empowers students to actively participate in shaping policy and procedures, making their opinions count in the decision-making processes,” said the press release. “By actively championing student issues, these representatives will strive to create an environment that caters to the needs and aspirations of all students.”
Santillan is an upcoming senior and incoming TDHS senior class president, an active member of the TDHS symphonic and marching band, Juntos Club, Nature Club and Key Club, as well as an executive officer with the district’s local sector of the National Honor Society.
“After a recent school trip to Washington, D.C., and getting a chance to speak to some senators and congressmen, I learned the importance and value of letting your voice be heard. I intend to speak for those who don’t have the chance to,” Santillan said in the press release.
Blaylock is an upcoming junior and is active in the TDHS drama department both as an actor and a volunteer, and intends on joining band this year.
“I just want to give my insight and knowledge (as a student) to the board to help them make more beneficial decisions,” Blaylock said. “It’s hard to see problems on the ground …”
The pair will provide valuable input to help shape policies and procedures that reflect the interests and aspirations of the student community, said the press release.
“I think this is an incredible opportunity for both our students and our board,” District Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, who was a part of the selection committee. “This is an instrumental step in establishing a strong line of communication between our students, our leadership, our school board and community.”
Commented