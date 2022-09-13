Tule Fall Chinook salmon

Tule Fall Chinook salmon are returning to the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery in Underwood. The hatchery hosts its annual open house this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The adult Tule Fall Chinook salmon have started returning to the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery in Underwood. Early season forecasts are predicting nearly 50,000 Tule Fall Chinook salmon back to the Bonneville Pool.

Spring Creek is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to view adults leaping up the fish ladder and take a closer look at them in the adult holding ponds.