The adult Tule Fall Chinook salmon have started returning to the Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery in Underwood. Early season forecasts are predicting nearly 50,000 Tule Fall Chinook salmon back to the Bonneville Pool.
Spring Creek is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to view adults leaping up the fish ladder and take a closer look at them in the adult holding ponds.
Spawning begins Sept. 14 and will continue through Sept. 30 (spawn days include Sept. 14, 16, 17, 19-23, and 26-30). The best time to view spawning is in the morning, as the process often wraps up by 2 p.m. daily.
The hatchery will host its annual open house on Saturday, Sept. 17. The hatchery will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can watch the fish coming up the fish ladder, learn more about why and how fish are raised in hatcheries, watch a new generation of salmon being spawned and learn about fish marking.
Spring Creek will also offer its Migration Mini Golf Course again this year, as well as other educational activities. For more information call the hatchery at 509-493-1730.
