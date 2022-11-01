What's in the sky November 2022
Contributed graphic
Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Skies are usually quite cloudy in November, but we can hope for some clear weather on Nov. 8. On that date, early in the morning, we will be greeted with a total lunar eclipse. It will be total in the western United States, but only partial in the eastern U.S.

The eclipse begins at about midnight on the 7th, but you won’t be able to see much then. The early part of the eclipse, the penumbra, is barely noticeable. At a bit after 1 a.m., the full shadow of the Earth begins to creep across the surface of the Moon. By about 2:15 a.m. the Moon should be fully eclipsed, and will appear a deep reddish color. The Moon will appear fully eclipsed until about 3:50 a.m., then will slowly brighten. The entire eclipse will be over by about 6 a.m. Best viewing, alas, will be from about 2-4 a.m. After 4 a.m., the eclipse will be barely noticeable.