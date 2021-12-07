Three people were killed in a head-on collision near The Dalles Dam Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, Oregon State Police officials confirmed in an announcement.
Officials said the incident occurred near milepost 89 in the eastbound lanes of the I-84.
A preliminary investigation conducted by law enforcement shows a driver of a Subaru Forester, 32-year-old McMinnville resident Colin Leas, was driving the wrong way headed west in the eastbound lanes when he collided with a Kia Sorento, driven by 35-year-old Condon resident Jessica Treadwell.
The collision occurred around 5:24 p.m. Officials said both vehicles were engulfed in flames immediately upon impact.
Both drivers and a passenger of the Sorento, 56-year-old Condon resident Lorena Sparkman, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, officials said. According to police logs, no one escaped from the vehicles.
The collision routed traffic away from the eastbound lanes of the I-84 for over two hours, officials said.
One eyewitness said the collision occurred right in front of them. The witness said they were driving in the westbound lane a mile before The Dalles Dam exit when the Subaru “flew past us in the east bound lanes.”
OSP was assisted by The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
