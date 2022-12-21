The Society Hotel in Bingen is considering constructing an eight-unit apartment building to supply housing for the lodge’s workforce. The business is seeking modifications to their existing conditional use permit to make their plans for a “single-family residence” style building in a vacant lot to the west of the hotel work.

At a hearing held Dec. 6 in the Bingen City Council chambers, Mike Beck, who is the Community Development director and also interim planner for Skamania County, which undertakes all planning work for the City of Bingen, presented the plans for the apartment building. The hearing ultimately culminated in a continuance to the second council meeting of the month on Dec. 20.