HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Clinic’s urology specialty has expanded, opening a new satellite location in Hood River. The physician-led urology team provides exceptional care and treatment for all diseases affecting the urinary tract. Patients will now be able to access a variety of treatments and procedures in Hood River, including treatments for kidney stones, urinary incontinence, infertility, and prostate gland enlargement (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). Vasectomy procedures will be offered at this location. Physicians will also see patients with bladder, kidney, prostate and testicular cancers.
The Oregon Clinic Urology at Hood River office will be staffed by board-certified urology specialist Dr. Amanda VanDlac.
“Convenient and timely access to specialty care is an important piece of keeping communities healthy,” said VanDlac. “I’m thrilled to be able to expand these important urology services to this community.”
The Oregon Clinic Urology at Hood River location specialties include:
The Oregon Clinic Urology at Hood River will see patients two Fridays a month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1790 May St., Hood River; 503-488-2323.
