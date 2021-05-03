Back in 1971, The Next Door was established in direct response to a community need. At that time, the organization served teen boys who were slipping through the cracks — those in trouble with the law, not attending school, and in need of counseling, education, and, most of all, love.
Since then, helping teens and young adults overcome barriers is still a cornerstone of what The Next Door does, in addition to the more than four dozen other services that have been added over the years. With great care, each program has been created to meet the needs of the community, according to a press release.
Few can deny that the last year has evoked more need than ever. And, in keeping with its tradition of serving the community’s needs, The Next Door has implemented 15 new programs to meet the urgent needs of those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From providing coordinated outreach to migrant and seasonal farmworkers, financial support to struggling families, critical mental health services, and more, The Next Door’s direct-service staff have been on the frontlines fighting for those they serve.
What will our community need in the 50 years to come? Whatever the needs, you can ensure The Next Door will be here to meet those needs with the same care and compassion it always has.
Make your special gift today and help your Gorge community withstand whatever the next 50 years may bring. Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate or call 541-386-6665.
Commented