The Dalles City Council decided Monday, Nov. 22, to create a climate change task force following a presentation by Debi Ferrer on behalf of Protect Oregon’s Progress. The efforts to create the task force will be coordinated by Interim City Manager Daniel Hunter in collaboration with Ferrer and Mayor Rich Mays.
Ferrer’s presentation spoke to the dangers of climate change, especially on a local level. She referenced a study performed by news organization InvestigateWest in conjunction with a planning firm called Headwaters Economics. In this study, they mapped the vulnerability of Oregon and Washington cities and towns to climate change.
In the study, they found that various communities in the Pacific Northwest were at risk for climate-fueled natural disasters. They found 152 communities were at risk for climate-fueled wildfires, 60 were at risk for flooding and 75 were at risk for extreme heat.
Ferrer said that many of the cities and towns were at risk for two of these disasters, but only two communities in the Pacific Northwest were found to be at risk for all three: Grand Coulee, Wash., and The Dalles.
The presentation went on to discuss a few potential means of combating climate change, including switching gas-powered city vehicles to electric ones. Ferrer also pointed out that a lot of other communities in the Gorge have begun to take steps, and said The Dalles could use those communities as inspiration.
The innovations adopted throughout the Gorge included Hood River’s 2018 energy plan, Mosier’s plans to build electric vehicle charging stations and a bike hub among other things, as well as White Salmon’s decision to pass a climate emergency resolution in March of this year.
After presenting a list of potential changes the city could make, Ferrer told the council that what Protect Oregon’s Progress was asking for was for the city to form a climate action plan task force, provide a staff member to lead the task force, and finally include climate change action in their 2040 vision.
Following Ferrer’s presentation, Councilors Dan Richardson and Darcy Long expressed support in regards to moving forward with a task force. However, Councilor Rod Runyon expressed uncertainty about creating a task force immediately, instead wishing to defer to Interim City Manager Hunter to conduct research on the topic. Councilor Long then stressed the importance of acting now, rather than waiting and being held up by the holiday season. The council ultimately agreed that Hunter, with the help of the mayor as well as Ferrer, would begin work on a task force.
When public comment opened, many community members expressed support for climate change action, including Mayor Arlene Burns of Mosier, who spoke to actions Mosier has taken to help with climate change. She also mentioned that they’ve been able to attain government funding to assist with their efforts, and then commended The Dalles for taking needed steps.
“I really applaud you and encourage you to take this with gusto,” Burns said. “I think having people in the community that are passionate and interested in what the solutions are makes a better future for all of us.”
