As of this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the City of The Dalles has settled its lawsuit with The Oregonian regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers, according to court documents.
In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records request to the City of The Dalles, asking for the records of Google’s local water usage. This request was denied by the city, who cited the records were “trade secrets” and thus exempt from disclosure.
Following the denial of the request, The Oregonian sought review of the decision through the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, which concluded that the city had not met its burden to prove Google’s water usage was a trade secret and ordered the city to disclose the records. In response, the city filed a lawsuit in state court against Rogoway and The Oregonian to prevent the release of the information.
Now, over a year later, the city will be giving Rogoway the records of Google’s water usage, dating back 10 years. The city will also pay The Oregonian’s legal fees of $53,173, which will be reimbursed by Google.
