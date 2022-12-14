As of this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the City of The Dalles has settled its lawsuit with The Oregonian regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers, according to court documents.

In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records request to the City of The Dalles, asking for the records of Google’s local water usage. This request was denied by the city, who cited the records were “trade secrets” and thus exempt from disclosure.