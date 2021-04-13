The Dalles Public Library has re-opened, with limited library services available.
Face masks are required at all times while in the building, worn properly over the nose and mouth. Patrons are asked to limit library visits to one hour. The self-checkout machine will be available.
There are three public computers available with sessions limited to 30 minutes. Printing from the computer, and making photocopies, is now available.
The library will continue to offer Curbside Service, for those who want it. If possible, call before coming for curbside pickup, which allows staff time to gather materials and have them ready.
Digital resources continue to be available, such as Kanopy (video), Library2Go (audio and digital books), and TumbleBooks (digital books for children). Patrons can find the access links on the website, wascocountylibrary.com.
In addition, staff will continue to offer other virtual programs, such as story times and author events, and artistic/craft/STEM programming.
There will be no in-person programs at this time.
What to know before vising the library
- Temperature is taken at the front entrance, before you come into the building.
- Seating is unavailable.
- Please respect social distancing.
- You can now pay fees (overdue fines, lost or damaged item charges) at the front desk.
- Educational play equipment in the children’s wing will not be available.
- Meeting room remains closed.
Contact the library at 541-296-2815 for more information.
