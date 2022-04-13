The Dalles’ downtown has a new public restroom, located on the west side of the Wasco County Veteran Services Building, at 201 Federal St.
The restroom is accessible from the outside of the building, which means it is unaffected by the hours of Veteran Services and is available to the public 24 hours a day.
The Dalles resident Judy Merrill thanked the city at the last regular council meeting for their work in adding a public toilet to the downtown quarter. In particular, Merrill brought attention to the city’s maintenance team, Terry Harkrader and Jerry Johnson, who worked with the contractors on this project.
“I want to share my deep appreciation for the maintenance team, Jerry and Terry, for their work they did in designing and building our first public restroom in our downtown quarter,” Merill said.
Merill said she believed the addition of the restroom to be great timing, considering St. Vincent de Paul Ministry Building has recently removed the four porta-potties on their property.
“The timing could not be more perfect,” she said. “... The new public restroom is a big step forward for the city providing public restrooms in our downtown quarter.”
