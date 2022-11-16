On Monday, Nov. 14, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city attorney to settle a lawsuit with The Oregonian, regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers.
In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records request to the City of The Dalles, asking for the records of Google’s local water usage. This request was denied by the city, who cited the records were “trade secrets” and thus exempt from disclosure.
Following the denial of the request, the Oregonian sought review of the decision through the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office, which concluded that the city had not met its burden to prove Google’s water usage was a trade secret and ordered the city to disclose the records. In response, the city filed a lawsuit in state court against Rogoway and The Oregonian to prevent the release of the information.
Now, over a year later, the city has authorized City Attorney Jonathan Kara to “take all necessary or convenient steps” to settle the suit, including paying up to $100,000, according to the motion made by City Councilor Scott Randall following an executive session concerning the matter. The city did not clarify whether the settlement would include releasing the water use records or not.
Randall also said in the motion that the $100,000 would be reimbursed by Google. Throughout this suit, Google has reimbursed the city for all costs.
Whether or not the lawsuit is settled will depend on the Oregonian’s response to the offer.
