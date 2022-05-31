The Dalles hosted an Oregon State Police SWAT team training session at an empty storefront on Third Street downtown on Tuesday, May 24. The team went over things like hostage negotiation and dealing with explosives during their training. They also did a training at The Dalles Dam later in the week.
Recommended for you
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Oregon Department of Transportation - Construction Inspector 3
- UTILITY MAINTENANCE WORKER I
- CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I
- CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE Parking
- Help wanted
- COMMUNITY WORK INCENTIVE COORDINATOR
- MAINTENANCE/ VEGETATION MANAGEMENT TECH
- BUILDING ADMINISTRATOR THE CITY
- MCCC HEADSTART is HIRING
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Study to explore potential sport complex location in The Dalles
- Obituary: Amie Abbott
- Prosecutor declines to charge sitting Klickitat County Commissioner
- Suspect in Hood River burglary taken into custody
- Death notices and service announcements: May 25, 2022
- Obituary: Randy Gimblett
- Obituary: Randall “Randy” Mix
- Obituary: Mark Weston
- Summer camps return to Hood River
- Death notices and service announcements: June 1, 2022
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Wasco County to continue staff support for Center for Living
- News in brief: Emergency siren test June 1; Red Cross Blood Drive June 15
- SWAT Team Training (photo gallery)
- District 21 gets innovative with alternative education
- White Salmon native hikes Grand Canyon in wheelchair
- CGOA presents Jazz in The Park June 11 in HR
- Prosecutor declines to file charges
- Spring Fest comes to White Salmon
Commented