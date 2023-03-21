A suspect in a double homicide investigation being conducted by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office is on the loose, with most recent sighting near Rufus. The suspect, 31-year-old John Scott Raczykowski, is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Another suspect, Larry Duane Kleven, has been brought into custody at Klickitat County Jail.
According to a press release by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the sheriff’s office, the Goldendale Police Department and the FBI identified a second suspect, 57-year-old Larry Duane Kleven, in Goldendale and arrested him on charges of rendering criminal assistance and tampering with evidence on March 17.
Officials believe Raczykowski was the shooter of the two victims, 34-year-old Elisha Ann King and 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Wyatt of Yakima.
Investigators determined the homicide to have occurred on Box Canyon Road, north of Goldendale. Wyatt was alleged to have been involved in burning the two bodies near Toppenish on the Yakama Nation Tribal Reservation.
Attempts were made to arrest Raczykowski at his residence, but the suspect left approximately 20 minutes before the SWAT Teams arrived, the press release said.
Warrants were issued for Raczykowski charging him with two counts of first degree murder.
Multiple agencies from Oregon, Washington, and the FBI are assisting with the investigation, which is being led by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance from the public, and asking for anyone who may know where Raczykowski is located, to call the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management at 509-773-4545. Anyone with information on this case, to please contact Detective Tim Neher at the Sheriff’s Office 509-773-4455.
Commented