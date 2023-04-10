A suspect wanted in a double homicide that occurred last month in Klickitat County, Wash. was brought into custody April 9 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after being discovered at a residence near Madras, Ore.
John Scott Raczykowski, 29, was taken into custody without incident following the arrival of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said in a press release.
Detectives with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office were notified and are in the process of furthering the investigation, said the press release.
Raczykowski is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on an out of state warrant for two counts of first-degree murder, jail records show.
The suspect was identified as the primary suspect in the March 16 shooting homicides of 34-year-old Elisha Ann King and 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Wyatt of Yakima.
Another suspect, Larry Duane Kleven, was released from custody following a preliminary hearing on charges of rendering criminal assistance and tampering with evidence in connection with the murder investigation. He pleaded not guilty on April 3 and is set to return for trial June 21, court records show. Law enforcement is asking the public to call Detective Tim Neher at 509-773-4455 with relevant information.
