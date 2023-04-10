Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A suspect wanted in a double homicide that occurred last month in Klickitat County, Wash. was brought into custody April 9 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after being discovered at a residence near Madras, Ore.

John Scott Raczykowski, 29, was taken into custody without incident following the arrival of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said in a press release.