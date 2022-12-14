White Salmon's American sweetgum tree 1939

White Salmon's American sweetgum tree can be seen in its youth in the background of this photo, taken at the Armistice Day Parade, Nov. 11, 1939.

 Contributed photo

Washington State DOT may fund downtown tree solution if tree remains in place

WHITE SALMON — The Washington State Department of Transportation may provide funding to resolve issues with an American sweetgum tree located downtown White Salmon, on the condition that it is to remain in place.