Hood River Police and Fire departments respond to a single-car accident shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 22 on State Street just west of Sixth Street. Carlos Martinez Caraza of Dallesport drove his vehicle across the westbound lane and hit a tree, according to Police Lieut. Don Cheli. Caraza became trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters extracted him by cutting the top of his vehicle open. Caraza, 58, suffered injuries as a result of the accident and was treated at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. No citation was issued. According to Cheli, it was unclear whether the driver fell asleep or was unconscious at the time of the crash. Cheli said he told officers he wasn’t feeling well before crashing his vehicle.
