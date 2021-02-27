The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Small Business Development Center at Columbia Gorge Community College to bring nationally-known speaker Beth Z (Beth Ziesenis) to The Dalles. She will be presenting “29 Tech Tools to Create Cool Content for Social Media.”
Anyone interested is invited to sign up for a two-part session for $10 (usually $39). The series is scheduled for March 5 and March 12 from 7-8 a.m.
“The most popular posts on social media are pictures and videos, and with a few easy (and free!) tech tools, you can transform your messages into share-worthy graphics that will put your organization out in front,” said a press release. “This action-packed session will give you dozens of sites and apps that will help you elevate the quality of your social media posts and other material.”
Takeaways from these sessions include making professional-level multimedia pieces in less than two minutes, adding depth and interest to your boring social media posts, transforming ordinary photos into works of art, and creating infographics for little to no cost.
Sign up at thedalleschamber.com/nerdy-z-virtual-event. For more information, contact The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce at 541-296-2231 or marketing@thedalleschamber.com.
