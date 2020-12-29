I am a member of Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams. If you ask me why, the quote from a young woman our club recognized sums it up for me: “Receiving the Live Your Dream Award was the first time I ever really felt like maybe I was worth believing in,” said Bailey McManus, 2016 Live Your Dream Award Recipient, Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams. “Not only did the money benefit my family enormously, but I will cherish forever the validation in my dreams. It was the spark of hope I needed that I could truly pursue my purpose in life.”
We work hard and accomplish many things during our club year to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. This focus is important and rewarding to me and with help from our members, clubs, supporters, and donors, we are making dreams come true for women and girls.
One of the ways we do this is through our Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Our club has committed over the last several years to provide two annual awards of at least $1,500 each to women in our communities. The benefits have been profound for these women. McManus, quoted above, qualified to receive an additional $5,000 award from our Northwestern Region awards committee. I know that our support — financial and personal — is real, and that it gives beyond the year of the award, for McManus and all our recipients.
COVID-19 has changed how our organization is able to raise funds to support our programs supporting women and girls. That is why I am asking you to consider supporting Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams. Did you know that for the remainder of 2020, any contributions up to a total of $300 qualify for a 100 percent deduction through the CARES Act legislation? Your gift to Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams, whether you itemize on your tax return, is eligible for deduction. Your gift will help us to finish the year strong, together, to provide women and girls with opportunities they need, and would not otherwise have, to reach their goals.
Our world has changed, but our cause and focus have not changed. The need is greater than ever, and the chance to make an impact even greater still.
Go to our website at soroptimist-international.mybigcommerce.com and click the donation button to donate $25 or more, or mail a check to Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams, P.O. Box 152, White Salmon WA 98672. Know that your support goes toward real progress and success for women striving to build better futures for themselves and their families.
