Cypress Creek Renewables
Photo courtesy Cypress Creek Renewables / ccrenew.com

Washington energy council (EFSEC) receives industrial solar application proposal for central Klickitat County

Cypress Creek Renewables, the North Carolina-based industrial solar firm seeking to build the proposed Carriger Solar Project in central Klickitat County west of Goldendale, filed a permitting application through the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) last week, beginning a process that could streamline the pre-construction process.