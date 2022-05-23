WHITE SALMON — A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to providing health and wellness, hospitals are central to a strong and vital community.
During National Hospital Week, which celebrates the people who provide care, Skyline Health recognized its employees for their dedication. In addition to a week filled with special events, food and fun, recognition awards honored 15 individuals for their 5-20 year anniversary. Their combined years of dedication represent 110 years of service to Skyline Health.
- 20 years: Shelly Skiles
- 15 years: Lyris Wooldridge
- 10 years: Jonathan Blake and Brendan Ramey, M.D.
- 5 years: Helen Abel, Rose Appel, Erica Didier, M.D., Kelly Ellson-Falle, Heidi Hedlund, Aubrey Hunter, Jamie Lundin, R.N., Kent Nielson, Rory Talbott, Mystie Thomas and Michelle Thome
“Hospitals have been the source of hope and help through the pandemic — open through long, difficult days and nights, staffed with committed teams doing their jobs,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Health chief executive officer. “Thank you to every team and each team member at Skyline Health who contributed to successfully taking care of our communities.
“Thank you for continuing to serve faithfully — even through the most challenging of circumstances,” Kimmes said.
