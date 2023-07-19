WHITE SALMON — Skyline Health recently added a new weapon in the fight against breast cancer — stereotactic breast biopsy.
A breast biopsy is now an option at Skyline Health when a mammogram shows a breast abnormality like a suspicious mass, microcalcifications or abnormal tissue change. A specially trained radiologist performs this non-surgical outpatient procedure.
“A stereotactic breast biopsy is a tool to biopsy suspicious findings visible by mammography alone,” said Kaerli Christensen, M.D., a fellowship-trained breast imager and board-certified radiologist with Skyline Health. “The results are as accurate as when a tissue sample is removed surgically. We are very excited to now offer stereotactic breast biopsy.”
The procedure is minimally invasive and leaves little to no scar. It can be scheduled and performed quickly and with short notice to ease patient anxiety. “Recovery time is short, and you can soon resume your usual activities,” Christensen said. “The tissue samples are sent to a specialized pathologist for evaluation, we then personally follow up with each patient to discuss the pathology results and subsequent recommendations. We also offer same-day biopsy for abnormal mammogram findings, if appropriate.”
Early detection is the best protection against breast cancer. To schedule a 3-D screening mammogram at Skyline Health, call 509-637-2957. No referral is necessary.
Funding for the equipment was made by a grant from Skyline Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Skyline Health.
