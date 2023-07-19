Skyline Health

Karen Nowak, mammography technician, and  Kaerli Christensen, M.D., board-certified radiologist offer stereotactic breast biopsies at Skyline Health.

 Contributed photo

WHITE SALMON — Skyline Health recently added a new weapon in the fight against breast cancer — stereotactic breast biopsy.

A breast biopsy is now an option at Skyline Health when a mammogram shows a breast abnormality like a suspicious mass, microcalcifications or abnormal tissue change. A specially trained radiologist performs this non-surgical outpatient procedure.