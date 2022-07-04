WHITE SALMON — The Skyline Foundation recently awarded $16,000 from its two scholarship funds to local students — all pursuing their dream of making a difference through health care. This year’s awards are the largest amount given to date by the foundation, said a press release.
This year’s recipients of the annual Brown Nursing Scholarship are Keri Bach of Stevenson, Talia Hammond of White Salmon and Alicia Sundby of Stevenson. The recipients of the Wayne M. Henkle, M.D., Scholarship Fund are Leonardo Wilson-Ramirez of White Salmon, Madisyn Rankin of Stevenson and Ericka Sullivan of White Salmon.
“The board extends its good wishes for the recipients’ continuing education and for making a difference in our communities,” said Bob Weisfield, Skyline Health Foundation president. “We also recognize Ted and Sylvia Brown and Wayne Henkle, M.D., for giving such a gift to our community in the form of the scholarship funds.”
The Brown Nursing Scholarship was established by Ted and Sylvia Brown in 2014. The fund is awarded each May and is designated for residents of the Columbia River Gorge who are pursuing a career in the nursing profession. Residents must be dedicated to returning to this area to work or volunteer in health care for a least one year.
The Wayne M. Henkle, M.D., Scholarship was established in memory of a longtime and much-loved community physician. The fund is awarded each May and designated for residents of western Klickitat or eastern Skamania counties, and Skyline Hospital employees who seek secondary education or further training in the health care field. Recipients must be dedicated to returning to this area to work or volunteer in health care for at least one year.
To learn more or to support Skyline Health Foundation, visit myskylinehealth.org/foundation.
