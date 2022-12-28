CGN Washington State flag

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, a bipartisan trio of Washington lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03), and U.S. Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) — announced that 23.4 acres of the Wind River Administrative Site will transfer ownership from the U.S. Forest Service to Skamania County for economic development projects in rural Southwest Washington.

Rep. Herrera Beutler’s bill, H.R. 5093, the Wind River Administrative Site Conveyance Act, was included in the in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, which funds government programs through Sept. 30, 2023, according to a press release.