Allison Marriner

Allison Marriner, above, creator of the SheGrooms event, gets ready for a snowcat workshop. 

 Photo courtesy Eduardo Cabal

The fresh lines of corduroy on the slopes of Mt. Hood Meadows don’t groom themselves. A dedicated staff of individuals operate snowcats to create those groomers every night while the rest of the mountain sleeps.

From April 23-25, Mt. Hood Meadows hosted its first-ever SheGrooms event, a celebration of women in mountain grooming and mountain positions. It included two days of workshops with hands-on snowcat training, round-table discussions of mentorship, and networking opportunities for participants.

SheGrooms

SheGrooms participants gather around for hands-on learning during the event. 
SheGrooms

SheGrooms participants receive hands-on learning during the event. 
SheGrooms

Participants listen to Mel Toney speak during an indoor learning workshop. 
SheGrooms

SheGrooms participants receive hands-on learning during the event. 