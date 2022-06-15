How often have you read an article and tried to share what you learned but couldn’t remember the slightest detail? Or after reading the first two chapters of a novel, you realized you’ve read it before. For me, way too many times.
I thought it was just my age (my internal ageism showing) but I found this article “8 Tips to Remember What You Read” written by Dr. Bill Klemm on the SharpBrains website. He points out that people don’t read as much these days and one reason is they don’t know how to read well. He found students had to read an assignment several times before they understood and remembered what they read — which is somehow reassuring for this old guy.
So here are the eight tips. I abbreviated them but hopefully kept their meaning.
1) Read with purpose. Ask yourself, “Why am I reading this?” To be entertained or better understand a current event? Knowing your purpose helps you stay focused, identify the relevant parts, and review what you’re learning as you read.
2) Skim first. This prepares your memory for the later in-depth reading by creating in your mind an overall sense of the document and what’s important. This makes it easier to remember certain details when you read it the second time.
3) Get the mechanics right. While skimming trains eyes to move without discipline, for in-depth reading eyes need to move in a disciplined way. To remember the essence of what you’re reading, the eyes must snap from one set of words to another from left to right. Don’t focus on individual letters or even single words.
4) Be judicious in highlighting and note taking. If you like to highlight the key points of what you’re reading, highlight just a few to act as the basis for mental pictures and reminder cues. And don’t become so preoccupied with highlighting that you don’t pay enough attention to what you are reading.
5) Think in pictures. Create mental pictures to capture the substance of dozens of words. It’s easier to memorize pictures than words.
6) Rehearse as you go along. Read in short segments (a few paragraphs to a few pages) while thinking about and paraphrasing the meaning of what is written. Ask yourself such questions as “How does this information fit what I already know and don’t know? Why did the author say that? Do I understand what this means?
7) Operate within your attention span. Paying attention is central to memorization. (I often read in bed and the only benefit is it helps me fall asleep faster!) Concentrate on what you’re reading which is difficult because most of us have short attention spans.
8) Rehearse soon after your reading is finished. When you finish reading, review what you learned right away without distractions to help consolidate what you learned in your long-term memory. And if you are serious, review what you have read at least twice later that day and again at least once for the next 2–3 days.
Okay, you’ve read the eight tips. Can you remember them? If you can, congratulations. You are now ready to start reading Cosmos by Carl Sagan!
Until we meet again, as Fran Lebowitz reminds us, "Think before you speak. Read before you think."
“I took a speed-reading course and read War and Peace in 20 minutes. It involves Russia.” — Woody Allen
