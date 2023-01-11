Senior News Scott McKay

Do any of you make New Year’s resolutions anymore? As Mark Twain wrote on New Year’s Day in 1863, “Yesterday, everybody smoked his last cigar, took his last drink, and swore his last oath. Today, we are a pious and exemplary community. Thirty days from now, we shall have cast our reformation to the winds and gone to cutting our ancient shortcomings considerably shorter than ever. We shall also reflect pleasantly upon how we did the same old thing last year about this time.”

It may be surprising, but 50% of those who make New Year’s resolutions actually keep at least one of them. And a little hint: You are more likely to keep a resolution if it is about adopting a new habit, and not about avoiding one — such as not having that bowl of ice cream every night.