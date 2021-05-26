Often as we age, we settle into our familiar routines. They are comforting and provide a sense of control: we don’t have to think, it’s automatic.
It is 3:15 on a Sunday afternoon. And as I am writing, my eyelids are slowly, unwillingly closing; my fingers are losing consciousness — typing a row of ZZZZZZZZZZZZ’s — and I know, from these telltale signs, it must be time for a nap.
But don’t think I am just another old codger who needs his afternoon nap. Napping has taken on added significance in this fast-paced world — a new way to increase employee productiveness where companies including Apple and Google are allowing employees to take naps on the job.
Research has shown a nap can boost the brain’s learning capacity, improve memory, increase creativity, and is more effective than caffeine. And even a short nap can have a marked effect on your health.
The article “The Science of the Perfect Nap” that I discovered on the website Lifehacker offers several suggestions on how to take the perfect nap. I’ll try to share it with you — before I fall asleep.
1. Watch the time. Twenty-minute naps work well.
2. Find a quiet and dark space. (Unfortunately, during my college days, the library was quiet and dark, and I often slept there more than I studied.)
3. Lie down. It takes significantly more time to fall asleep while sitting.
4. Get in your napping zone. Concentrate on your breathing, relax your muscles, and use visualization techniques.
5. Plan naps into your day. Take a nap before you get to the dangerous point of drowsiness.
6. Set an alarm. You don’t want to sleep longer than you desire.
Naps are natural and beneficial. And even the younger generations are now learning about the advantages of naps — reaping the benefits of improved productivity, energy, and mental capacity. So no longer think of napping as an essential guilty pleasure. Napping is a good thing — and at any age.
Now that you have taken your nap and your brain is refreshed, see how quick you are to solve these two riddles that stumped me the first time I heard them. 1.) There are six eggs in the basket. Six people each take one of the eggs. How can it be that one egg is left in the basket? 2.) You are driving a bus. The bus is empty when you begin your route. At the first stop, four people get on. At the second stop, eight people get on and two get off. At the third stop, three people get off and four get on. What color are the bus driver’s eyes?
The answers to the two riddles are: 1.) The last person took the basket with an egg in it. 2.) You are driving the bus, so what color are your eyes?
Well, it has been another week riding shotgun in the ‘56 Chevy of life. Until we meet again, keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and don’t take your foot off the peddle.
“How many legs does a dog have if you call the tail a leg? Four. Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it a leg.”
— Abraham Lincoln
