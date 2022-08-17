SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge raised $42,000 at its Summer of Hope Benefit, held July 23 at Stave & Stone Winery. Funds will go to services helping child victims get back to being kids, said Kelly Brown, SafeSpace development director and volunteer coordinator. “As a children’s advocacy center, SafeSpace offers justice, hope and healing to child victims of abuse in Gilliam, Hood River, Klickitat, Wasco and Wheeler counties,” said Brown. For more information, visit www.safespacecac.org.